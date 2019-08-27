|
|
Stanley John Shannon
South Burlington - Stanley John Shannon, 84, passed peacefully the morning of August 22nd, 2019. His spirit now rests proceeding a long battle with Parkinson Disease. His life nonetheless, was well lived and full of love.
Stan was born to John and Lillian Shannon on October 26th, 1934 in Fort Edward New York. He later studied engineering at the University of Vermont where he met his longtime partner in life, Bonnie Buckley Shannon, whom he raised two children with. The beautifully strong bond they shared was present throughout their marriage and visible to everyone through their smiles and laughter and as he compassionately watched over and cared for Bonnie in her last years, ill with cancer.
Stan's same dutiful commitment to his family was also present throughout his career. He worked alongside innovative minds as an engineer helping to advance computer technology at IBM, and also found time to volunteer with children of the Special Olympics. In his retirement he found much joy in volunteering at the Shelburne Museum, Vermont. He taught his family and those around him the value of giving back to those less fortunate with compassion an openness. A seeker of anything adventurous, he enjoyed travel, golf, and skiing.
Stan is survived by his younger sister, Betsy Powell, along with his son Kevin Shannon and wife Lori, and also by his daughter Andrea Shannon. Stan cherished his grandchildren Connor, Gillian, Grayson, and Blaise.
A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019