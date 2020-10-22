Stanley L. Burns
Shelburne - Stanley L. Burns, M.D, age 94, died on October 21, 2020, in Shelburne, Vermont. Stan was born in Rutland, Vermont on October 31, 1925. He was the son of Christine and Stanley Burns. Stan graduated from Rutland High School in 1943 and served as a Surgical Technician with the 116th Evacuation Hospital with the 7th Army's Rhineland, Alsace-Lorrain and Germany Campaigns in WWII. After discharge he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies under the G.I. Bill. In 1950 he married Mary (Marcy) Picard, R.N. He was awarded his medical degree by the University of Vermont in 1955. There followed 5 years of post-graduate training in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Hematology at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. In 1960 Stan and Marcy returned to Burlington where he became a member of the UVM medical faculty. Throughout his professional career, Stan devoted his career to teaching clinical skills, providing direct patient care and as a source of consultations in the field of Hematology. He achieved the rank of Professor of Medicine in 1972 and became Emeritus in 1991.
Dr. Burns is preceded in death by his wife Marcy in 2008, his son John in 2013 and two sisters Betty Thorsson of Honolulu and Elaine Little of Burlington. He is survived by his children Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Dan) of Ada, Ohio, Stan Burns (Jennifer) of Billings, Montana and Liz Vogel of Tampa, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Burial will be at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery. Plans for a memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Stan's memory to the University of Vermont Medical School and to Armistead Senior Care.
