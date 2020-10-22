1/1
Stanley L. Burns
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley L. Burns

Shelburne - Stanley L. Burns, M.D, age 94, died on October 21, 2020, in Shelburne, Vermont. Stan was born in Rutland, Vermont on October 31, 1925. He was the son of Christine and Stanley Burns. Stan graduated from Rutland High School in 1943 and served as a Surgical Technician with the 116th Evacuation Hospital with the 7th Army's Rhineland, Alsace-Lorrain and Germany Campaigns in WWII. After discharge he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies under the G.I. Bill. In 1950 he married Mary (Marcy) Picard, R.N. He was awarded his medical degree by the University of Vermont in 1955. There followed 5 years of post-graduate training in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Hematology at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. In 1960 Stan and Marcy returned to Burlington where he became a member of the UVM medical faculty. Throughout his professional career, Stan devoted his career to teaching clinical skills, providing direct patient care and as a source of consultations in the field of Hematology. He achieved the rank of Professor of Medicine in 1972 and became Emeritus in 1991.

Dr. Burns is preceded in death by his wife Marcy in 2008, his son John in 2013 and two sisters Betty Thorsson of Honolulu and Elaine Little of Burlington. He is survived by his children Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Dan) of Ada, Ohio, Stan Burns (Jennifer) of Billings, Montana and Liz Vogel of Tampa, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Burial will be at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery. Plans for a memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Stan's memory to the University of Vermont Medical School and to Armistead Senior Care.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at corbinandpalmer.com.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved