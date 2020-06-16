Stanley Louis Contois
Essex Junction - Stanley Louis Contois, 86, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday June 11, 2020.
There will be no services at this time, however a complete obituary will be posted at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.