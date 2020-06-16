Stanley Louis Contois
Stanley Louis Contois

Essex Junction - Stanley Louis Contois, 86, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday June 11, 2020.

There will be no services at this time, however a complete obituary will be posted at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
