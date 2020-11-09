Stanley William Dodd



Stanley William Dodd, second son of the first son, died at the age of 67 on Nov. 6, 2020 after a long hard battle with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood marrow. Stan was born in Cambridge Massachusetts but moved to Ogdensburg, NY at a very young age and grew up there in the same house where his father grew up. Go Blue Devils! Stan attended Canton ATC and SUNY Plattsburgh obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Personnel Administration.



In 1976 Stan moved to Vermont with his truck, his belongings, his cat (Depuyster) and $50. He worked as a handy man at Fort Ethan Allen and started to refine his skills as a carpenter which became his profession for many, many years. Stan was a master carpenter who took pride in doing an artful job in whatever he did. There are many houses in Chittenden County that his hammer has known (including his own). In 1997 Stan decided to "get out of the cold" and began his next career at The Home Depot. He loved meeting different people and helping customers to get the right products for the projects they were working on. He also loved the people he worked with there and made many close friends over the years.



In 1985 he met the love of his life, his wife, Sheila. They were married for 33 years. Together they would build a home in Hinesburg and raise two beautiful, way cool daughters there, Rachael and Dallas. One of Stan's greatest pleasures was puttering around the palatial Dodd estate making sure that everything was as it should be while listening to his wife and daughters "cluck, cluck, cluck".



He also loved spending time on the St Lawrence River where his family has a cottage. Many hours were spent looking at the river and contemplating how one could be looking at Canada which is to the North and yet watching the sun set over The River in the West.



Stan is predeceased by his parents, Donald Henry Dodd and Genevieve Capinsky Dodd.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila, daughter, Rachael Dodd, daughter Dallas Crispin and her husband Dale Crispin and their son Jameson Crispin. Stan is also survived by brother Donald Harry Dodd and his wife, Sarah Dodd, his mother-in-law, Jeanne Ciemniewski, Brother-in-law, Eric Ciemniewski and sister-in-law, Christine Forde.



The family would like to acknowledge, Dennis Sanders and the team at Champlain Valley Hematology Oncology for many years of helping to fight back against this terrible disease as well as the doctors and nurses at UVMMC for their kind care over the past few months.



The family wishes memorial donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, Connecticut 06851.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.









