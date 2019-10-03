Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Philip Neri Church
Main St
Westport, NY
Burlington - Stephanie Spitler, age 96 passed away on September 29, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Burlington Vermont.

She is survived by her son Paul Spitler and his wife Janet of Shelburne VT, daughter Elizabeth Spitler of Ferrisburgh VT, son-in-law Sem Dieterich of Clinton CT, and grandchildren, Paul Spitler IV, Jacqueline Spitler and Anthony Neri.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Philip Neri Church on Main St in Westport, NY. Burial will follow the Mass at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to St. Philip Neri Church 6603 Main St, Westport, NY 12993. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
