Stephen Albright
Stephen Albright died on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 in Burlington.
He was born on July 13, 1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of Roger Lynch Albright and Jeanne Stewart Fraser Albright.
Stephen spent his early years growing up in the Mendon and Rutland area that provided him with many fond memories. His family later moved to Burlington were he attended Burlington High School and UVM. He studied topics of philosophy and religion.
Stephen became a self taught musician, learning to play guitar in his late teens and became involved with local bands. He wrote many original pieces of music and became an excellent guitarist with a soulful touch.
He also had creative touch in many other artistic areas such as drawing, painting and leathercraft.
Stephen is survived by his brothers Andrew and David, and his sister Joanna (Jody), along with many cousins, and friends from 101 College Street and Birchwood Terrace.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth Fraser Albright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date this summer.
For a more detailed reflection on Stephen's life, please visit the Corbin and Palmer funeral home website. www.corbinandpalmer.com
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020