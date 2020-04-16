Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dufresne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Dufresne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Dufresne Obituary
Stephen Dufresne

Essex Junction - Stephen Dufresne, 76, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Due to the current restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date, at which time a complete obituary will be published in the Free Press. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Stephen's name be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -