Stephen Dufresne
Essex Junction - Stephen Dufresne, 76, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Due to the current restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date, at which time a complete obituary will be published in the Free Press. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Stephen's name be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020