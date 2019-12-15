Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Haskew "Spike" Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Haskew "Spike" Clayton Obituary
Stephen "Spike" Haskew Clayton

Stephen "Spike" Haskew Clayton, beloved husband, father, and Skirack co-owner passed away in his home in Hinesburg Friday after an active year-and-a-half-long battle with gastric cancer. Born on November 27th, 1958, son of Rev. Robert Leslie Clayton and Ruth Elizabeth Haskew, he grew up skiing and biking in Vermont. He graduated from Burr and Burton Academy, and raced with the varsity alpine ski team at the University of Vermont, graduating with a degree in political science.

Following graduation, he pursued a professional cycling career. Among countless wins, one of his most notable results was a 9th place finish in the 1984 Olympic Trials. He started working at the Skirack in 1984, later becoming co-owner. Passionate about his work, his mission was to introduce outdoor activities to as many as possible.

His greatest teammate was his wife Katherine Kjelleren, the joy of their relationship was training, racing and devoting time to their family. They built their present home together and were married in 1989, their sons Thomas and Kameron Clayton followed shortly after. He loved spectating and coaching his children's sports. Through his quiet and humble presence, he imparted his wisdom to be positive, work hard and never give up.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sleepy Hollow Inn at 10 AM Sunday, December 22nd. His family welcomes you to join them for a memorial ski prior to the service at 8:30 AM. Memorial gifts to Little Bellas at https://littlebellas.givingfuel.com/spike-clayton. A full version of this obituary can be found at https://www.corbinandpalmer.com/listings.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -