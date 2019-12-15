|
Stephen "Spike" Haskew Clayton
Stephen "Spike" Haskew Clayton, beloved husband, father, and Skirack co-owner passed away in his home in Hinesburg Friday after an active year-and-a-half-long battle with gastric cancer. Born on November 27th, 1958, son of Rev. Robert Leslie Clayton and Ruth Elizabeth Haskew, he grew up skiing and biking in Vermont. He graduated from Burr and Burton Academy, and raced with the varsity alpine ski team at the University of Vermont, graduating with a degree in political science.
Following graduation, he pursued a professional cycling career. Among countless wins, one of his most notable results was a 9th place finish in the 1984 Olympic Trials. He started working at the Skirack in 1984, later becoming co-owner. Passionate about his work, his mission was to introduce outdoor activities to as many as possible.
His greatest teammate was his wife Katherine Kjelleren, the joy of their relationship was training, racing and devoting time to their family. They built their present home together and were married in 1989, their sons Thomas and Kameron Clayton followed shortly after. He loved spectating and coaching his children's sports. Through his quiet and humble presence, he imparted his wisdom to be positive, work hard and never give up.
A celebration of his life will be held at Sleepy Hollow Inn at 10 AM Sunday, December 22nd. His family welcomes you to join them for a memorial ski prior to the service at 8:30 AM. Memorial gifts to Little Bellas at https://littlebellas.givingfuel.com/spike-clayton. A full version of this obituary can be found at https://www.corbinandpalmer.com/listings.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019