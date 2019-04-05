|
|
Stephen James Wood
Burlington - Stephen James Wood 61, passed away on March 30, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. He was born on August 29, 1957 in Montreal, Canada, and moved with his family to Burlington in 1969 where he attended Lyman Hunt Junior High and Burlington High School, graduating in 1975. Steve worked at several companies in the Burlington area before settling in at Hazelett Corporation in Colchester, where he has been an inventory Shipping & Receiving Technician for thirty-four years.
Steve will be remembered as a strong, determined, sensitive and private man. He loved his quiet time by the waters of Lake Champlain or on trails, cliffs and mountain tops where he experienced the exhilaration of being alive. He explored challenging high peaks with his brothers and close friends, and was a gracious guide and companion for weekend outings on local trails and through forests closer to home. He loved his winter wheels and enjoyed the challenge of modifying and fine-tuning his mountain bikes for riding in all weather conditions, including under night skies to satisfy his lifelong interest in astronomy. He was also an avid pool player and appreciated fine food and drink. He had many favorite local eateries which he enjoyed with friends and family.
Stephen is survived by his parents, Barry and Eileen (Bourke) Wood of Burlington, his brothers and sisters, Robert Wood of Niwot, CO, Linda Wood of Burlington, Susan (Marc) Savoie of Cheshire, CT and Christopher (Donna) Wood of Dandridge, TN. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews Maria Savoie, Brianna (Erik) Weigandt, Ryan Wood, Michelle Savoie, Kyle Wood, Joseph Savoie and Garrett Wood, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be sorely missed by his longtime high school friends, caring neighbors, and by his colleagues and friends at Hazelett, especially Brian McCluskey with whom he worked closely since the mid-80s. These people aided Steve with their love and support as he came to terms with his disease.
Stephen received excellent treatment and guidance from the UVM Medical Center in particular, his oncology specialists, surgeons, and their nursing and technical teams. The family wishes to thank the hospice staff and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House for their wonderful care and compassionate support provided during these recent months. Additional gratitude for the outreach to family provided by St. Mark's Parish Church in Burlington.
There will be a celebration of Steve's life this coming summer, to be announced at a later date. If you would wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the McClure Miller Respite House, the or Steve's chosen charity, March of Dimes.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019