Stephen John Reid
Wakefield, Quebec - Stephen John Reid, 68, of Wakefield, Quebec, died late last year of a terminal illness at the home of his daughter, Katelyn, in Itasca, Texas. Steve was born in Burlington, Vermont on August 18, 1950. He attended Cathedral High School then followed in the footsteps of his older brother Phillip by joining the Army, which stationed him in Germany in 1967. Back in civilian life, Steve proved a natural steel walker, with less fear of heights than he probably should have had. He later graduated from Randolph Technical College in Randolph, Vermont and eventually became an expert in ion imaging technology, maintaining precision devices for nanomachining and analysis. He was employed by various technology companies including, for many years, FIBICS Corporation of Ottawa, Ontario. Steve is survived by his daughter Katelyn Reid, his ex-wife and good friend Patricia Beene, his stepson, Steven Beene of Natick, Massachusetts, brothers Jeffrey Reid of Burlington, Vermont; and James Reid of Milton, Vermont, his nephews Sean Reid and Luc Reid, and nieces Su Reid-St. John and Kym Taylor Reid, as well as a number of wonderful grandnieces and -nephews. Steve was predeceased by his brother Phillip and his parents, Walter and Idamae (Poulin) Reid.
Steve was always connected to the earth, with his hands in the dirt and his imagination in the clouds. The symbol that best embodied that for him was the Tree of Life, with its roots firmly planted in the ground and its branches reaching for the heavens. Steve had a huge and generous heart that expressed itself quietly and extended to friends, to family, and, always, to animals.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held in the Holy Cross Parish Center, 416 Church Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446 on May 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM. All friends and acquaintances are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Reflextion Ranch, a non-profit dedicated to helping animals in need & the people who love them. 148 Hill County Rd 1450 S Itasca, Texas 76055 or Paypal: [email protected]
