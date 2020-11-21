Stephen O. GoetzWinooski - Stephen O Goetz,age 63,died of natural causes in East Wallingford Vermont on November 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Winooski High School in 1976. He lived in Winooski, and worked at IBM, where he retired after 30 years of service. Steve was an avid outdoorsman and a loyal family man.He is survived by his son Jordan, and his Brother Jim. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis.Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services at this time. A private ceremony will be held in the spring for family and close friends. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.