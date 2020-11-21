1/1
Stephen O. Goetz
Stephen O. Goetz

Winooski - Stephen O Goetz,age 63,died of natural causes in East Wallingford Vermont on November 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Winooski High School in 1976. He lived in Winooski, and worked at IBM, where he retired after 30 years of service. Steve was an avid outdoorsman and a loyal family man.

He is survived by his son Jordan, and his Brother Jim. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services at this time. A private ceremony will be held in the spring for family and close friends. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
