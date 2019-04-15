|
Stephen P. Lavalette
Colchester - Stephen P. Lavalette, 74, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long history of illness.
He was born in Charlotte on Aug. 5, 1944, the son of Harry L. & Joan (Poplawski) Lavalette.
He worked in construction most of his life and is survived by his fiancée, Mary Stevens; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol & Stuart Poquette; his brother, Dick Lavalette and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, Harry Lavalette & Joan Lavalette-Reische, he was predeceased by four siblings.
A Grave Side Service will be held on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 1pm in Resurrection Park, Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington, followed by a gathering at the Eagles Club on Shelburne Rd, So. Burlington.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019