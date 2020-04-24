|
Stephen R. Kopri, age 71, of Matthewson Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Steve was born in Queens, NY, on May 1, 1948. He grew up on Long Island, raised by his adopted parents, Jerry and Geraldine Koprivsek. He learned to play bass and transitioned to guitar playing with friends and other musicians he met. He joined the navy and served in Vietnam aboard an aircraft carrier. He moved to Burlington, VT, worked as a musician in the early years, playing with local bands, including The Spiders and with Big Joe Burrell. He worked in the Caribbean selling time shares and playing with the local band. Steve was an excellent guitarist and during the last 6 years he wintered in Florida and was lead guitar player in the Passing Thru Jamboree Band in Frostproof, FL. He was very in-tune with life, balanced with nature and was the kindest, most gentle, sweetest and well-adjusted man around. Steve shall be dearly, dearly missed.
He is survived by his companion: Bernice McCarty of Lyndonville, their daughters: Pattie-Sue McCarty of Westmore, VT and Colleen McCarty of Mission Viejo, CA.
Services to celebrate Steve and his love of music will be at a later date, if you are interested in joining please reply in the memories and condolences comments at the link below and we will reach out to you when scheduled; there will be no calling hours.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020