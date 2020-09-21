Stephen Richard Dufresne



Colchester - Stephen Richard Dufresne passed away April 14, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester VT at the age of 76.



Steve is survived by his wife Judith (Rivers) Dufresne, sons Kevin Dufresne (and Julie) of Burlington, Kurt Dufresne of Essex Junction, Eric Dufresne (and Damaris) of Garrison NY, and Randy Dufresne (and Macy) of Nashville TN; four grandsons Julian and Keaton of Burlington, Josiah and Holland of Garrison NY; sister Mary Anne Terhune of Burlington, and brother Joseph Dufresne, Sr. (and Diana) of Williston, and sister-in-law Teela Dufresne of Colchester; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Donna (Adams) Dufresne and younger brother Thomas Dufresne.



Steve was born on June 21, 1943, in Burlington to Clarence Dufresne and Rosealma (Blair) Dufresne. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. He happily served as a cook in the Army National Guard for 14 years and loved his time spent there. Upon retiring from IBM after 33 years, he worked as custodian and groundskeeper for St. Lawrence Church in Essex Junction, and most recently as a shuttle driver for Shearer Volkswagen of South Burlington.



With his strong Catholic faith as his guiding force, Steve was a devoted husband, father, and fun-loving grandpa. He had a knack for telling jokes, cooking gourmet meals, and manning the barbeque grill. He was a patriot and proud of his Vermont roots. His enjoyment of the outdoors made tending his gardens and chickens a labor of love.



A Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, 289 Flynn Ave., Burlington, at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 26. A reception will follow at Holy Family Parish Center, 28 Lincoln St., Essex Junction. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, Colchester, VT.



Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store