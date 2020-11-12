Steven C. Lackey



On November 9, 2020, Steven C. Lackey took his last walk with the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Sue Lackey, and passed into the arms of GOD. A quiet, easy going, and resourceful man, Steve was passionate about his family, his friends, and his beloved game of golf. Steve took great delight in teaching others how to play golf and sharing his broader knowledge of the sport. He could analyze any swing and help improve it. An avid sports fan, Steve loved to attend his sons' and then grandchildren's games and always encouraged their love of their chosen sport. He taught or shared knowledge in a patient and gentle way. This past summer, Steve and Sue spent many wonderful afternoons playing golf on their favorite golf course at Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes, VT.



Upon graduating from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1963 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration, Steve began 7 years of service with the US Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, finishing at the rank of Captain. He supervised the development of the Air Force's computer system in the very early days of computer programming. IBM Burlington hired Steve right out of the Air Force where he served for almost thirty years writing software code that controlled the automated systems that produced the microchips.



For his friends and family, there remain cherished memories of the summers spent at Long Point, fishing lessons, his skill at the grill, and boat rides (Hit It Grandpa!). Pebble Beach and Hawkins Bay were treasured family boating destinations and some of the grandchildren's happiest memories with grandpa. Many joyful days were spent watching the sunsets at Long Point and enjoying the Grill Master's meals. To this day, no one knows the secret of Steve's Grilled Lake Trout or his spectacular mashed potatoes.



Steve Lackey was born on July 5, 1941 in Carlisle, PA, the son of Mildred Elizabeth (Seidel) Lackey and Joel Leib Lackey. The youngest of 2 boys, Steve is survived by his wife Susan (Johns) Lackey of Essex Junction, VT; his brother Joel Lee Lackey and his wife, Kathleen (Huffman) Lackey of Fayetteville, PA; brother-in-law Dr. Walter Johns and his wife Margaret of Erie, PA; and brother-in-law Dr. Peter Johns of Westford, MA. He is also survived by his children, Steven Perkins and his spouse Richard DeWitt of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Doug Perkins and his wife Camilla (Myers) Perkins of Westford, VT, Craig Lackey, and his wife Gretel (Wright) Lackey of Corpus Christi, TX, and Darren Perkins of Baltimore, MD. Beloved grandchildren include Brooke and Doug Hagerman, Erika and Joe Good, Spencer Perkins, Mikaela Salem, Saedee Perkins, and great-grandson Beckett Michael Good and many loving, supportive friends. Steven was pre-deceased by his parents; sons Christopher Lackey, Michael Lackey, and grandson David Perkins.



To celebrate and honor Steven's life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of Basin Harbor Golf, for the maintenance and sustainability of The Golf Club at Basin Harbor, a new independent entity which he supported. It will remain located on the grounds of The Basin Harbor Club. Checks should made out to The Friends of Basin Harbor Golf, and be mailed to Dan Morris, 2531 Maple St., Waltham, VT 05491. Funds will be used to maintain the golf course and continue its use for future generations. Some of Steve's happiest hours were spent on the course with his wife and friends. A celebration of Steven's life will be held in July 2021, when it will be safer for people to gather and share stories of this wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store