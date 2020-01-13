|
Steven Craig Therrien
Derby - Steven Craig Therrien, 57, of Derby (formerly of Sheffield, VT) passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020 at home.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted at the Eastside Restaurant on Saturday, January 25th starting at 11 AM. Following a short sermon, Steve's family and friends will be invited to share memories. Following the event hoers d'oeurves will be served. If planning to attend please send an email to [email protected] so we may plan accordingly.
On July 18, 2020 a second Celebration of Life will be hosted at Ed Barber's home in Derby. A traditional pig roast and fire works are planned.
Contributions will be gratefully accepted. Please send to Luann at 380 Salem View Heights, Newport, VT 05855.
Full Obituary and Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com
