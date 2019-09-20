|
Steven Douglas Williams
Georgia - Steven Douglas Williams a longtime area resident passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Julie Kendall Williams, and their son, Michael Williams and his wife, Heather and granddaughter, Evalyn; their daughter, Aaren Williams and her partner, Edward Younan, as well as his brothers, Kim, Dan and Judson Williams.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 PM at the funeral home followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's name may be made to of Vermont, 431 Pine Street - Suite 214, Burlington, Vermont 05401 or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, Vermont 05486.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to Steve's on line guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019