Fletcher - Steven E. Robbins, 63, died peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington following a long battle with lung cancer.
Steve was born on December 12, 1956 in Montpelier, the son of Ernest and Janice (Carlson) Robbins.
Following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and continues upon discharge with the Army National Guard for the next 27 years.
He was employed as an electrician for over 20 years then became a subcontractor for the government, as a facilities maintenance manager for Border Patrol Facilities.
He loved RVing and looked forward to permanently moving to Florida this year.
He was married to Annette Marie (Sandford) Annis on September 1, 2001.
In addition to Annette, Steve is survived by his children Erin Robbins and her husband Tanner Bennett of AZ and Shawn Robbins and his wife Michelle of Swanton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Blake and Eliza Robbins.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
