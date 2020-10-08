1/1
Steven E. Robbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven E. Robbins

Fletcher - Steven E. Robbins, 63, died peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington following a long battle with lung cancer.

Steve was born on December 12, 1956 in Montpelier, the son of Ernest and Janice (Carlson) Robbins.

Following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and continues upon discharge with the Army National Guard for the next 27 years.

He was employed as an electrician for over 20 years then became a subcontractor for the government, as a facilities maintenance manager for Border Patrol Facilities.

He loved RVing and looked forward to permanently moving to Florida this year.

He was married to Annette Marie (Sandford) Annis on September 1, 2001.

In addition to Annette, Steve is survived by his children Erin Robbins and her husband Tanner Bennett of AZ and Shawn Robbins and his wife Michelle of Swanton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Blake and Eliza Robbins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved