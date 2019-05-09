|
|
Steven G. Pilon
Cheboygan - Steven G. Pilon, age 50, of Cheboygan passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.
Steven was born in Saginaw, MI on October 13, 1968, to Thomas & Kahren (Davis) Pilon. Steven is survived, in addition to his parents, by his fiance' Lori Hudak, his daughters, Ella, Onna and Olivia, and his 6 siblings and their families; Tom and Ellen Pilon (Colchester, VT), Bob and Jean Ann Pilon, Richard and Crystal Pilon, Sharon and Brandon Latsch, Barbara and Ron Winter (Essex, VT) and Valerie and Mark Tamlyn.
Steven loved working with his brother with his Christmas trees in Florida, critter camping and canoeing. Steven was also known for his huge heart, big bear hugs, his smile, his booming voice, and his faith in God. He was an active member of the Cheboygan Catholic Community and the Cheboygan Lions Club.
The family would like to thank McLaren Petoskey Hospital staff for their excellent care and compassion in caring for Steven. A very special thank you to his caregiver Laurie Marsh.
A Celebration of Steven's life with a gathering of his family loved ones, and friends have already taken place in Cheboygan Michigan.
In lieu of flowers to the family, please make contributions in Steven's name to the St. Thomas Food Pantry, PO Box 57, Cheboygan, Michigan 49721. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 9, 2019