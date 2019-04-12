Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Church of Christ
Franklin, CT
Steven Thomas Donovan Obituary
Steven Thomas Donovan

Hopkinsville, KY - Steven Thomas Donovan, 58, of Hopkinsville, KY died at 3:57 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Heritage Church of Christ in Franklin, TN with Steve Blackman officiating. Dogwood Funerals & Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

A native of Greenwich, CT he was born February 18, 1961, the son of Thomas Donovan of Colchester, VT and Marilyn Donovan Jurkops of Irvington, VA. He had worked as a self-employed carpenter for Donovan Construction but was currently working for Douglas Autotech in Hopkinsville, KY. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He had been a Friend of Bill for over 15 years.

Survivors in addition to his father: Thomas (Patricia) Donovan of Colchester, VT; his mother: Marilyn Donovan (Theodore) Jurkops of Irvington, VA; his son: Kevin Donovan of Franklin, TN; his daughter: Maddie Simpson of Franklin, TN; his sister: Kathleen Donovan of Kings Park, NY; his aunt: Nancy (Michael) Weeks Finlay of Greenwich, CT; and his nephews: Sean Bazar of Oceanside, CA and Jonathan Bazar of New Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
