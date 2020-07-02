Stewart Gordon Chalmers, Sr.
South Hero - Stewart Gordon Chalmers, Sr., 86 of South Hero, VT and Deland, FL passed away June 26, 2020 in Deland, FL surrounded by family. He was born December 25, 1933 to Andrew Chalmers and Oneida (Tassie) Chalmers in Burlington, Vermont. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1952, where he proudly played football for Coach Buck Hard. He also attended Castleton State College in Castleton, Vermont.
He married Susan Ashton on June 11, 1955 in Burlington, Vermont and together raised their three children in Rutland, Proctor, and Essex, Vermont. The majority of his career he spent in Sales, and retired from Blodgett Supply in 1995 after being honored as a top Sales Representative.
Anyone who knew him, knew he loved to tell stories of his Scottish heritage and life experiences - trucking, funny times, his friends and schoolmates, and places he and wife, Susan, travelled by RV after they retired. He, his father, and brothers loved to entertain family and friends at gatherings with the "Little Bird" song as a barbershop quartet, led by his father often found to play a broom as his bass cello or slide trombone. He, his wife, children, and his brothers built the summer home in South Hero, VT, which came to serve as a gathering place for many special family times and celebrations. He loved spending time on Lake Champlain and the summer home in South Hero, VT; and winters in Deland, FL. His presence will be dearly missed by many.
Stewart was predeceased by his mother and father of Waterbury, VT; brother Andrew Chalmers and wife Janice (Peg) of South Sutton, NH; brother James (Jim) of Waterbury, VT; sister in-law Geraldine Chalmers of South Hero, VT; and sister in-law Mary Lou Ashton of Colchester, VT.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Ashton) Chalmers, son Stewart Jr. and Valerie (Marrier) of St. Albans, VT; son Douglas and Karen (Carson) of Guilford, VT; and daughter Wendy and Tom Burns of Colchester, VT. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) Chalmers of South Hero, VT; sister in-law Susan (Susie) Chalmers of Waterbury, VT; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves many good friends in Vermont and Florida.
Services are to be arranged in Vermont at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Stewart's memory be made to:
Lake Champlain International, 31 Main Street, Colchester, VT 05446 https://www.mychamplain.net/
or
South Hero Rescue, Inc., P.O. box 365, South Hero, VT 05486-0365https://www.southherorescue.org/