Stewart Perry Butler
Stewart Perry Butler passed to his reward for a life well lived, on March 5, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 21, 1930. He was 89. Stewart was predeceased by his partner of 36 years, Alfred Doolittle. He is survived by one sister, Suzanne of Stamford, CT, Suzanne's husband, Robert D., Eaton, also of Stamford. He is survived as well by nieces and nephews living inNew York City and Mexico City, Paris and Geneva, and Vermont.
Stewart, or Perry, as he was known by his biological family, and his large social family, was widely recognized as a tireless warrior and champion for those he felt were perceived to be different. He was widely honored, both in Louisiana and nationwide, for his role in codifying the protections of equality that most of us take for granted.
Donations may be made to PFlag of Louisiana, at the Fairy Playhouse, 1308 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA, 70116, or to a , and would be most welcome. His families would especially appreciate a choice of any other charity that has as its primary focus, the furtherance of human rights.
