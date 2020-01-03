|
|
Susan A. Boudreau
Essex Junction - Susan A. Boudreau age 72, of Essex Junction, passed away at her daughter's home in St. Johnsbury on December 31, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Sue was born in Burlington VT, on January 26, 1947, daughter to the late Edward and Lena (Lavallee) Blair. She was raised and educated in Burlington graduating from Rice Memorial High School in the class of 1965. Sue worked at IBM where she met and later married the love of her life Paul Boudreau in 1967. They shared 46 years together until his passing in 2013. Paul and Sue initially made their home in Georgia Vermont later moving to Essex Junction where they raised their two daughters. Following Paul's retirement from IBM, they moved to Davenport Florida to fulfill a lifelong dream. Upon Paul's death Sue moved back to Vermont to be closer to her family.
Sue enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, gambling, gardening, motorcycling, but mostly times with her family. Sue and Paul hosted many family gatherings at their home over the years. Sue especially loved decorating for the holidays and making everything beautiful for all to enjoy. Summer pool parties were an extra special time to be with her grandsons, who gave Sue so much joy and who she couldn't have been prouder of.
Sue is survived by her children: Michele Glass and husband, Peter of Mt. Pleasant SC, Melissa Sylvia and husband, Jon of St. Johnsbury, her three grandsons Nicholas Sylvia and wife Elizabeth, Jacob Sylvia, Cameron Glass, a great-granddaughter Sophie and her siblings Patricia Blair of Vergennes, Sandra Bryce of Clermont FL, Debra Russell and husband, William, of Trenton ME, Edward Blair and his wife Lisa of Richmond and several nieces and nephews who adored her.
Our lives are forever changed by Sue's passing, but the memories of her bring us smiles and will always be cherished.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life and internment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020