Susan (Sue) Ann Fagan Barry
Williston - Susan (Sue) Ann Fagan Barry, 72, of Williston, Vermont, passed away on May 9th 2019 at UVM Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Daughter to Dr. William T. Jr and Madlyn Austin Fagan, Sue was born August 11th, 1946, in Springfield, MA. She graduated from Mary Burnham School in Northampton, MA; Bradford Jr College, Haverhill, MA; University of Vermont School of Nursing, Burlington, VT; Northeastern University Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program, Boston, MA; and St. Michael's College MS in Administration, Colchester, VT. Nationally certified in 1973, Sue was one of the first Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in Vermont. Highly respected, her long and distinguished career touched the lives of many children and families beginning at Timber Lane Pediatrics. She moved on to St. Michael's College's Student Health Services where she continued to work part time until her passing. Sue had diverse interests that took her to University of Vermont Medical Center's Pediatric Primary Care, the Vermont Department of Health, Pine Ridge School, and So. Burlington's Orchard Elementary School. Always willing to offer care and kindness, Sue also found time to serve as a camp nurse at Brown Ledge, Cape Cod Sea Camps, and Camp Holy Cross.
A seasoned traveler, Sue enjoyed adventures throughout much of Europe, the Caribbean, and the U.S. The ocean called to Sue and she considered Cape Cod, MA one of her favorite locations in the world. With a generous heart, she hoped others could join her in these treks, and many did. Sue had just completed her 23rd cruise in mid-April 2019. Sue also greatly enjoyed gardening, having recently completed her Master Gardener's certificate. She co-led the TC Community Gardens in Williston, VT, helping to encourage others to grow their own vegetables and flowers. Sue was always willing to share gardening tips with neighbors and friends and was constantly looking for ways to persuade the local bunnies to eat something other than her tulips.
Sue will be greatly missed by her friends and colleagues, but especially by her family who have been left behind. Her daughter Sara Barry, son Matthew Barry and his wife Anne, two grandsons Jack and Camden Barry, granddaughter Lilith Sweet, and brother William Fagan, his wife Lauren and son James Andres.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel at 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington, VT. A private graveside service will follow on Friday for family at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. Memorial contributions can be made in Sue's name to Healing Winds Vermont, 174 Battery Street, 2nd Floor, Burlington, VT 05401; https://www.healingwindsusa.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019