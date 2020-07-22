Susan Anne Cyr St. Armour



Burlington - Susan Anne Cyr St. Armour passed away at home on Friday, July 17, 2020 of natural causes. Susan was born on May 18, 1956 in Presque Isle, Maine. Susan was a happy child and a fun big sister.



She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1974. Susan was a loving mom, a kind sister and caring friend. She was easy going and fun loving. Susan will be greatly missed.



Susan is predeceased by her father, Carlton Cyr and her mother Mona Jean Wilcox Jenne.



She is survived by her son, Robert St. Armour (Pamela) and her grandchildren and step grandchildren: Jasmine, TJ, Hunter and Kati, as well as her sisters: Debbie Cyr, Carla Cyr, Mona Uckele, Jean Duncan (Michael Duncan), niece Linda Goodell (Tim Goodell), Hannah Duncan, Anastasia Duncan and great niece, Ava Goodell and her long time friend and companion, Norman Rabidoux



Visitation is on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10-11am when her Funeral will begin in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave.









