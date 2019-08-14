Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
245 Lake St.
Susan Benoit O'Brien RN


1937 - 2019
Susan Benoit O'Brien RN Obituary
Susan Benoit O'Brien, RN

Saint Albans - Susan Benoit O'Brien a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, VT.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake St.To view a complete obituary or send Sue's family a message of condolence, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019
