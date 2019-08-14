|
|
Susan Benoit O'Brien, RN
Saint Albans - Susan Benoit O'Brien a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, VT.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake St.To view a complete obituary or send Sue's family a message of condolence, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019