Vergennes - Mrs. Susan Sisters Emilo, formerly of Vergennes, Vermont, born on May 13, 1946 in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Yvonne and Paul Sisters, passed away unexpectedly at age 72 on February 2, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Susan was the beloved wife of Louis (Mick) Emilo Jr for over 50 years and who is now left without his rock and steady companion. She was preceded in death by her son, Brett (Kate) whom she missed every day since his passing. Susan is survived by her sons, Christopher (and friend Gail), Jason (and wife Stephanie), and Anthony (and friend Destiny), as well as her brother, Thomas Sisters of Vergennes, VT; She is devastatingly missed by her grandchildren, Trevor, Oliver, and Sebastian all of whom were loved fiercely by their Nona ("fish kisses"); extended Emilo family and great friends, who have all been a constant source of support for the family. She had a passion for crocheting gifts to keep loved ones warm and "hugged" all year round. She was an amazing hockey mom and Grandmother and loved watching her boys play. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering, this spring in Middlebury, VT. Details to be forthcoming. "If we really want to love then we must learn to forgive"- Mother Theresa.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019