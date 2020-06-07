Susan G. Sterling
Colchester - Susan G. Sterling, 68, died peacefully on Sunday June 7, 2020 at her home with her loving husband Aaron by her side.
Visiting hours will be held on Thurs. June 11, 2020 from 4-6pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. For a complete obit. or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.