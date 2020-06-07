Susan G. Sterling
Susan G. Sterling

Colchester - Susan G. Sterling, 68, died peacefully on Sunday June 7, 2020 at her home with her loving husband Aaron by her side.

Visiting hours will be held on Thurs. June 11, 2020 from 4-6pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. For a complete obit. or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
