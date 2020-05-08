Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Lynch


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Marie Lynch Obituary
Susan Marie Lynch

Susan Marie Lynch, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Manchester, NH, on June 7, 1965, the daughter of Gerald and Beverly O'Donnell, sister of Cathy (David) Seeley and Thomas (Beth) O'Donnell. Susan is survived by her parents and siblings and her children, Bethany (Max) Reinecke, Zachary Falls, Hayley Falls, and Lindsey Lynch. Due to the current crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home in Burlington. To view a full obituary or send condolences visit ElmwoodMeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -