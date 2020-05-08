|
|
Susan Marie Lynch
Susan Marie Lynch, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Manchester, NH, on June 7, 1965, the daughter of Gerald and Beverly O'Donnell, sister of Cathy (David) Seeley and Thomas (Beth) O'Donnell. Susan is survived by her parents and siblings and her children, Bethany (Max) Reinecke, Zachary Falls, Hayley Falls, and Lindsey Lynch. Due to the current crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home in Burlington. To view a full obituary or send condolences visit ElmwoodMeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020