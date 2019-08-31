Resources
Susan T. Martel

Susan T. Martel In Memoriam
Susan T. Martel

6/7/1958 - 8/28/2004



Getting up each day is still difficult knowing we wont tackle the world together. Life was so much easier when I knew I would be coming home to your smile. We know you are still watching over us and helping us get through the days. The 15 years have gone so quickly. I'm so happy for the memories I have and look forward to us being together again when the time is right. I love you.

Woody
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019
