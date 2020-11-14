1/1
Susan Werner Barron
Susan Werner Barron

White River Junction - 1944-2020

Susan Werner Barron passed away peacefully at her home on October 20, 2020. Susan was born to Ruth Meyer Werner of Nebraska and Ernest Werner of New Hampshire, on November 27, 1944 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Susan and her older brother Charles (Chuck) Werner (deceased), lived with their parents in Maryland, Florida and Ecuador, where her father worked for the FAA and Susan developed a love for languages and travel. Susan was a graduate of Palmetto High School in Miami, Fl. She attended the University of Florida where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, was a varsity cheerleader and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After graduation, she moved to New York City and became a flight attendant for Pan Am (1967-1986), allowing her to fly all over the world and have many adventures. Susan married Berkeley Bennett (deceased) in 1977 and they lived in Washington, DC until relocating to New Haven, Vermont, where she began working in real estate. They lived on a hobby farm with sheep, chickens, geese, cows, dogs and cats. Susan loved animals and always had them as part of her household. Susan was widowed in 2003 and married Brooks Barron (deceased) in 2005. They lived in Rochester, Vermont for several years before moving to White River Junction.

Susan loved to travel, ski, take exercise classes, cook, bake and decorate. She liked to give back to the community and was involved in philanthropic work including the preservation of historical Vermont buildings. Susan served as chair of the Board of Trustees for the Vermont Folklife Center and was on the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society, New England Division. Susan was a Vermont delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2000. Susan was outgoing, witty, friendly and caring to friends, family and strangers alike. She will be missed.

Donations in her name can be made to the Preservation Trust of Vermont https://ptvermont.org/about/give/

Susan is survived by her sister-in-law, Connie Hawkins of Atherton, CA, nephew Colin Hawkins (wife Maureen, children Nolan, Laney and Laurel) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and nephew Cory Hawkins (wife Jamey, children GraceAnn and Madelyn) of Menlo Park, CA.

A celebration of her life is planned for early next summer.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
