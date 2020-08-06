Suzan Marie (Soutiere) MaynardWinooski - Suzan Marie (Soutiere) Maynard, 67, of Bellevue Street in Winooski, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Monday, August 3rd, surrounded by her loving husband and children. The nurturing and skilled care of her husband and children allowed her to be home in her final days.Suzie was born in Winooski, Vermont in September 1952. She was the eldest daughter of the late Robert and Barbara (Potvin) Soutiere. She attended St. Francis Xavier School, Class of 1966, and Winooski High School, Class of 1970.She married Richard Maynard in February, 1971 and they were blessed to share nearly 50 years together. They spent the first 12 years of marriage in Burlington, Vermont. In the early 80s, they had the opportunity to move back to Winooski where they would spend the next 37 years in the quaint white house on the corner of Bellevue Street and Hood.Suzie worked tirelessly to make her community a better place for all, and she has left behind an indelible mark on the City of Winooski. She was a tireless supporter of Winooski High School athletics, demonstrated her love of all holidays and decorations via Seasons Greetings, and was an advocate for those with limited mobility. Suzie would lend a hand where needed, displaying kindness to all. There was always room in Suzie's home!As a founding member of the Winooski High School Booster Club, she devoted countless hours to fundraising in support of Winooski athletics. Her work directly resulted in the purchase and installation of the lights on the football field. And, because she believed so deeply in community, she continued her work to ensure all graduating seniors were gifted a "senior blanket" to use as a reminder of home. She hoped these blankets would "warm the foot of their bed wherever their adventures after high school would take them."She was an avid supporter and member of Seasons Greetings, a community group in Winooski dedicated to spreading holiday cheer, especially Halloween. She volunteered in every capacity to ensure the Festival of Pumpkins would be bigger and better each year. While her forte was lending her yard to pumpkin storage, and cooking to feed the hungry pumpkin carvers, a snapshot or two can be found of Suzie carving pumpkins, or baking cookies for the trick-or-treaters. It was during this time, that she was able to showcase her talents of decorating and feeding people.Suzie was also a determined advocate for those with mobility issues. After an illness left her confined to a wheelchair in 2004, she worked to make the City of Winooski more accessible. She was a firm believer in community and she would welcome everyone with open arms. She believed there should be no barriers for other members in her beloved Winooski community. So, she worked hard to make sure mobility access would never be an issue. Her work resulted in the installation of automatic doors at city hall.Community was always a priority for Suzie, but family was truly her life. In Suzie's spare time, she was superfan to her grandchildren. Meme, as they called her, would often be found at the ball field, ice rink, theater, spelling bee, St. Francis International Night, Grandparents Day, or simply on the other end of a facetime from her newest granddaughter.The greatest of Suzie's accomplishments was her family. She gave her heart and soul to her family, and, because she was so passionate, caring, and devoted to others, would give her heart and soul to anyone in need.Suzie is survived by her husband, Richard, her children, Scott and his wife Amy (Desjardin) Maynard of Burlington, Stephyne and her husband Shawn Burke of Milton, Shawn and his wife Katie (Tipson) Maynard of South Burlington, Shelby Maynard of Winooski and Sheena Maynard and her wife Leigh Petrucelli of Essex Junction. She is also survived by her sister Pamela Sullivan of Colchester, and brothers Robert Soutiere and his wife Mary of Milton, and Jay Soutiere and his wife Stacey of Milton and her sisters-in-law Lynne Lemire of Milton and Patricia and her husband Derick Lorrain of Burlington. She leaves behind her nephews Stephen, Jason, Michael, Eric and Derick and nieces Jessica and Pamela, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. Her seven grandchildren, Andrew, Kayla, Emily, Riley, Kayden, Kenyon and Scarlett Sue brought endless joy to Meme's life. They truly were her pride and joy!Visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 9 from 1-4 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, Vermont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 10th at 11 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski.Donations in Suzie's honor may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter Street, Winooski, VT 05404.**Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, masks and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and church and seating will be limited**Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.