Suzanne Marie Affinati
Milton - Suzanne Marie Affinati, 62, passed Thurs. June 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by love.
There will be no services but her celebration of life will continue forever in our hearts.
To view Suzanne's full obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.