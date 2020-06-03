Sylvia Lapointe
South Burlington - Sylvia Lapointe 85, of South Burlington passed away on May 25, 2020. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Park on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony Church in Burlington at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. To view the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.