Sylvia Lapointe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Lapointe

South Burlington - Sylvia Lapointe 85, of South Burlington passed away on May 25, 2020. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Park on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony Church in Burlington at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. To view the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved