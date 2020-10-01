Sylvia Louise Lane
Burlington - Sylvia Louise Lane died peacefully at her home of a sudden illness in Burlington, Vermont on September 27th, 2020.
Sylvia was born on January 30th, 1952 in Windsor, Vermont the daughter of the late Sidney Austin and Shirley (Sparks) Lane. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1970 and furthered her education with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Burlington College. She also studied at Shelburne Spinners, a wool hand spinning co-operative 1972-1974.
She is survived by her children Jody Michael Lane of Burlington, VT, Naomi Lane Hall and her husband Brett of Brookline, NH, James Austin Lane and his wife Anna Wormer of Yelm, WA; her siblings Dr. Steven E Lane and his wife Susan of Avon, CT, Marie L Berry and her husband Paul of Merrimack, NH, and Vicki A Lane of Montpelier, VT; her four nephews, one niece, and four grand nieces.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 1PM in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, VT.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lund Family Center via the following link: https://lundvt.org/give/
Condolences to her family may be made at an online guest book
