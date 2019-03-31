|
|
T. Michael Armstrong
Essex Junction - T. Michael Armstrong, 73, of Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away on March 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 16, 1946 in Montclair, New Jersey. He was the son of Jane (Barnard) and Thomas Armstrong. In 1993, Mike met his love and best friend Ellen Hagman. They were married in 1996. He was a devoted father to his children Eve Alexandra and Brian Armstrong. Mike welcomed Ellen's sons Jedediah and Josey Baker into his family, and he was a loving grandfather to Jackson Applebaum, Greta Alexandra-Parker, and Cassady Baker.
Mike grew up in Stamford, Connecticut with his sisters Judith (Troiano) and Carol (Costanzo) and younger brother Patrick. He graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1964 where he played football and discovered a love of athletics. He graduated from St Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont, graduating cum laude with a degree in philosophy in 1968. Mike formed close friendships with his classmates which lasted all his life. One of his great joys was attending the Golden Knights 50th Reunion this past June. A lifelong athlete, Mike was an avid runner completing several Vermont City Marathons, but his real joy was "the sweet science." He discovered boxing in high school, but his career took off as a student at Saint Mike's where he trained long hours while maintaining an excellent academic record. In 1965, Mike won the Vermont Golden Gloves 135 lb title with a first round KO. He traveled to Lowell, Massachusetts that year where he was crowned the New England Golden Gloves 135 lb Champion. Mike achieved many awards and titles in his career, but perhaps most impressively he returned to competition after a twelve-year absence and won the 147 lb class title—once again becoming the Vermont Golden Gloves Champion. Long time boxing announcer Jack Barry called Mike, "the best counter puncher I have ever seen." Mike channeled his passion for the sport into a devotion for coaching and refereeing. Not only did he coach some of Vermont's most decorated boxers, but he volunteered countless hours, mentoring young men and women in both athletics and life.
Mike earned a Master's of Business Administration at the University of Vermont in 1974 and worked as a financial planner at IBM for over 25 years. He launched a second successful career in real estate, working alongside his son Brian at Century 21 Jack Associates and Keller Williams Vermont.
A lifelong outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed deep sea fishing and hunting. He loved to talk about his trips to Kuujjuaq, Anticosti Island, and other remote regions of Canada where he hunted with his long time-friend Greg Walsh. They fished together across North America from Costa Rica to Ontario. Mike treasured his annual trips to Key West with Ellen - relaxing, enjoying the sunset, and sipping fresh mojitos. He also particularly enjoyed his long phone conversations with his college roommate Vinnie Basile, where they rehashed the past, discussed boxing, and argued about politics. Mike shared his passion and dedication to excellence in sports with his granddaughter Greta, nurturing and celebrating her basketball career. He was her number one fan.
At his graduation from Saint Michael's, Bishop Joyce said "Hit them hard in life son" and that's exactly what Mike did with great success in boxing, business, and friendship. He embraced the beauty of early morning runs in Vermont, the pink glow of a Key West sunset, and a cold glass of chocolate milk with a fresh donut (or two, or three!). Mike faced his illness with characteristic courage, humor, and humility. He had a unique ability to laugh at himself. If a friend or loved one was struggling he would gently remind them, "This too shall pass." A voice for justice and reason, he touched countless lives with his compassion and generosity. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He inspired us all.
Mike is survived by his wife Ellen Hagman; daughter Eve Alexandra and her partner Mary Desranleau; son Brian Armstrong and his fiancee Catherine Iraheta; stepson Jedediah Baker; stepson Josey Baker and his wife Cathy Bishop; grandson Jackson Applebaum and his partner Sara Brennan; granddaughter Greta Alexandra-Parker and grandson Cassady Baker; sister Carol Costanzo and brother Patrick Armstrong; nieces and nephews; as well his in-laws the Hagman family and many close friends. Mike was predeceased by his parents and sister Judith Troiano.
There will be a spring celebration of Mike's life on May 11 at his home in Essex Junction.
The family would like to thank Dr. Prema Menon and the staff of the University of Vermont Medical Center's Medical Intensive Care Unit for their incomparable care. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Mike's life with a donation to the UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Please be sure to add Pulmonary Fibrosis Program as a memo on your check.
Or go directly to http://go.uvm.edu/pfp to make an online donation
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019