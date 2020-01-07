Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
1250 Spear Street
South Burlington, VT
Taiya Anjali Mathauer Obituary
Taiya Anjali Mathauer

Burlington - Taiya Anjali Mathauer, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2020.

Taiya is survived by her loving mother, Peggy Mathauer , her sisters Monalika Watkins, Shanti Mathauer, and Kirtani Mathauer, and her nephews Brennan, Dylan, and Kayden.

A memorial service to celebrate Taiya's life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1250 Spear Street, in South Burlington. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Golden Huggs Rescue at www.goldenhuggs.org.

For a full obituary please go to www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
