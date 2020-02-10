|
Takié W. Dean
Shelburne - Takié (Watanabe) Dean, age 90, passed away on the morning of January 16, 2020, in Shelburne, Vermont, in the presence of her husband, while snowflakes fell softly outside her window.
Takié was born in Tokyo, Japan on April 26, 1929 the daughter of Gin (Fukuda) and Tajuro Watanabe. She was one of six children and had a loving, happy and privileged homelife. Her childhood was tragically altered in 1945 during World War II when her parents and a brother were killed during the bombing of Tokyo which killed thousands of citizens, destroyed the family home, and devastated much of Tokyo. This was a particularly difficult time in her young life, yet she and her siblings stayed together and persevered. They found work, finished school, and scraped together an existence for themselves. Takié excelled at school and was a gifted singer who won radio-sponsored singing contests in her teen years. She was grateful for a few special teachers who provided guidance and encouragement outside the classroom.
Takié met her future husband, Robert Hall Dean, while working the ticket desk of a Tokyo social club/dance hall. Bob was stationed in Tokyo with the U.S. Army at the time and asked her to dance. So, began Takié's happiest chapter of life as they fell in love and made plans for their future together. After Bob's assignment in Japan was over, he returned to the U.S. to be discharged from the Army and then kept his vow to return for Takié. They married in Japan on August 8, 1956 and then she immigrated to the U.S. with Bob by her side. They eventually settled in Burlington, Vermont and made a wonderful life for themselves for the next 63 years.
Takié was a lovely and loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend. She was also a wonderful cook and talented seamstress. She had a deep appreciation for music, art, her Japanese heritage, books, the community and the people she met along the way. Takié & Bob were an inseparable and perfect pair. Their free time was spent travelling near and far in pursuit of concerts, museums, book shops and visiting with their extensive network of friends and family, including several trips to Japan to reconnect with Takié's siblings.
One of Takié's proudest accomplishments was becoming a U.S. citizen and continuing to be a shining example of all the honor entailed for the remainder of her life. Takié held many jobs over her lifetime. In Vermont, she helped countless local children discover the joy of books while employed at a local bookshop. She was a respected long-term employee at the Burlington Savings Bank in the Archives department and continued working there as it transitioned to Bank of Vermont and then Key Bank. She remained with the bank until her retirement in 1995.
With the onset of Alzheimer's disease, a decade ago, Takié stayed closer to home under Bob's loving care. She was provided additional support and personal care during the past several years by her friend Karen. By June 2019, Takié required more care than could be provided at home. Despite her declining health, Takié's beautiful spirit and good-natured disposition continued to shine through to the end.
Takié is survived by her devoted and loving husband Bob, as well as extended family and friends throughout the eastern United States and Japan. Takié leaves behind several dear friends whom she considered family, Karen Yankowski Dunavin & Michael Dunavin, Tucker & Chase Weaver, and Lisa Yankowski. To the best of our knowledge, Takié was the last surviving member of her immediate Watanabe birth family.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Arbors at Shelburne for the compassion, comfort and care they provided Takié in her final days. Thanks also to the staff of Burlington Health & Rehab, and UVM Home Health & Hospice for the services provided Takié the past several months. Warm appreciation is extended to those who took the time to call, write and/or visit Takié in recent months. The outreach and kindness of family and friends bestowed upon Takié, especially during her twilight years, represent humanity at its best.
Visiting hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT. As per Takié's wishes, there will be no service. Interment of her ashes will be private and take place in the spring at the Dean family mausoleum in Cochituate, MA.
For those wishing to honor Takié, please consider paying a kindness forward to someone in need and do so with an open heart and open mind just as Takié lovingly demonstrated to us all.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020