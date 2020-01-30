Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tammy Lynn Brault


1968 - 2020
Tammy Lynn Brault Obituary
Tammy Lynn Brault, 52, died at Northwestern Medical Center on January 27, 2019 after losing her second brave battle with cancer.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA on Jan 16, 1968, daughter of Sandra Guyette. She married the love of her life on April 17th 1993. Tammy loved playing bingo, Black Friday shopping with her daughter, gardening, but most importantly spending time with her granddaughter. She had worked at the Hannaford store in St. Albans for almost 20 years. Tammy was a hardworking, outstanding wife and mother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years Steven G. Brault; her daughter, Ashley Brault and granddaughter Alexa, all of St. Albans; 3 brothers and also many in-laws in the Brault family

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT. A funeral service and interment will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers contributions in Tammy's memory may be made to her family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
