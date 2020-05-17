Services
Tawnya J. Terry

Tawnya J. Terry Obituary
Tawnya J. Terry

Milton - Tawnya J. Terry, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Copley Hospital, Morrisville. She was born in Burlington on April 9, 1975, the daughter of Carl G., Jr. and Nancy J. (Burbo) Terry. She graduated from Milton High School and attended CCV.

She will be remembered as being very outgoing and loved spending time with her two children: Morganne and Logand; her partner, Shawn Miller; her parents, Carl, Jr. and Nancy Terry; her brother, Joshua Terry; nephew, Isiah Terry and several aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom survive her.

She was predeceased by her grandparents: Carl, Sr. and Shirley Terry and Walter and Helen L. Burbo; her aunt, Cindy Cushing and both Rodney Terry, Sr. and Jr.

A Gathering, with limited attendance, will be held on Wednesday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Graveside Services will follow at 1pm in Lakeview Cemetery
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020
