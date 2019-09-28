|
|
Ted Bowser
1946-2019 - We are shocked and saddened to announce his sudden, unexpected death while vacationing with his wife Karen in Baie St. Paul Quebec. Ted was a jack-of-all-trades and master of many: a salesman, teacher, engineer, handyman, boat-builder, and self-proclaimed farmer. Ted was enthusiastic about life enjoying many pastimes: sailing, curling, golfing and skiing. However, he truly shined when he was on the dance floor. One of his favorite hobbies was working on sailboats to make them go fast. Ever the competitor, his mantra on the race course was "Just sail the boat!" Ted was a spirited man with a warm heart and loved by all who knew him. He was a truly gentle-man. He was predeceased by his brother Greg (Bonnie), brother-in-law Jack Raitt (Diane) and sister-in-law Anne Kruyt (Bryan).He is survived by Karen, his beloved wife of 45 years, 3 children, Jonathan, Adam and Emily (Peter Bullock), his granddaughter Hazel; sisters Diane Raitt and Bethany Gray (Larry) and brothers Bud, Glen and Bryan as well as his in-laws Garry Walter (Donna Langer), Lynn Thomson, Susan Walter (Clark Cada) and AG Walter (Donna) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Cancer Center Fund at the UVM Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Courtyard at Given 3N, Burlington, VT 05401 or at give.uvmhealth.org/CancerCenter.
A celebration of life will be held at The Hudson Yacht Club, 10 Yacht Club Road, Hudson, Quebec on October 11, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019