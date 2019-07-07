|
|
Teresa Paquette Meigs
Jeffersonville - Teresa Paquette Meigs a resident of this community since 1961, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Homestead in Saint Albans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 No Main St, Cambridge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019