Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home
87 So Main St
St. Albans, VT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
312 No Main St
Cambridge, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Meigs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Paquette Meigs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Paquette Meigs Obituary
Teresa Paquette Meigs

Jeffersonville - Teresa Paquette Meigs a resident of this community since 1961, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Homestead in Saint Albans.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 No Main St, Cambridge.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now