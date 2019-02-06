|
|
Terry Lee Cormier
Barre - Terry Lee Cormier, age 61, of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Jan. 28, 2019. Terry spent most of his adult life working in the hazardous waste industry. He was a very dedicated employee and loved his job. He loved his motorcycles. He would take any and all opportunities to ride, even if that was just a trip to Dunkin' Donuts. Next to his motorcycles, his dogs were his true love. His Husky, Prada, was his baby who misses him greatly. She has been taken in by a family member who has helped make her transition easier and he would be grateful. He had two prior Scottish Terriers, both named Katy, who were his world. Terry also loved classic rock, the louder the better. He was regularly testing the limits of his speakers. Deep Purple was among his favorites. His grandchildren were his world. He would take any opportunity to see them. This included traveling great distances to see those who lived out of town. Many Saturday mornings were spent with his granddaughter, Alexia, having breakfast and watching Animal Planet. Photos and art work from his grandchildren filled his home. Anyone who knew Terry knew how rare a serious conversation was. He was the "King of Sarcasm" and "Dad Jokes." He was also one of the kindest and most giving men you would meet. Regardless of his situation or available resources, he would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Terry will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include Terry's stepchildren, whom he raised as his own: Amy Cormier-Flowers and husband Corey and their three children Nakita, Masbeth and Ayla, of Maryland; Richard Cormier Jr., of Vermont; Erica Cormier and her three children Mikaele, Camille and Brandon, of Florida; Tina (Cormier) Bedard and husband Roland and their children Emma, Lauryn, Alexia and Payson, of Vermont. His siblings include brothers Richard Cormier Sr., of Florida, and Raymond Cormier Jr.; sisters Marilyn Cattieu and husband Paul, and Lou Ann Farnham and husband Doug, both of Vermont; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Terry was predeceased by his father, Raymond Cormier Sr.; mother, Eloise (Farnsworth) Cormier Messer and husband Richard Messer; as well as two sisters, Nancy Spencer and Ruth Cormier. Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home on Summer Street in Barre, Vermont. There will be no funeral per Terry's request, "I hate funeral homes, if I could get out of my own, I would." In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be made to The , 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495 or The , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019