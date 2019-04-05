Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
222 Missisquoi St.,
Enosburg Falls, VT
Theda M. Larose

Theda M. Larose Obituary
Theda M. Larose

Enosburg Falls - Theda M. Larose, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home in Enosburg Falls, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
