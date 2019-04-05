|
|
Theda M. Larose
Enosburg Falls - Theda M. Larose, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home in Enosburg Falls, surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
