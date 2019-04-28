|
|
Thelma Alderman
Milton - On Friday April 26th 2019 the Lord accepted an angel into his arms. Thelma Alderman was surrounded by loved ones as she took her last breath peacefully and went to her beloved husband Don and her son Roland. She was a woman of grace and great fashion sense. She had such pride in her family and loved ones and spent her life taking great care of her 7 children, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. If you were lucky enough to be in her graces you would easily find yourself to be inspired by her independence, spunk, and zest for life. She was a woman who stood by her family and her faith and will be greatly missed by the many people she touched in her life. As she would say, "take one day at a time" and "live life to the fullest" and that she certainly did. She has left Linda Wuensch and partner Dave Wuensch of Milton, Thelma Trayah and her husband William of Colchester, Don Alderman Jr. and his wife Michelle of Williston, Brian Alderman and his wife Linda Alderman of Scottsdale, Az, Jeff Alderman of Essex, and Vicky Blondin and her husband Michael of Milton. Her grandchildren include: Angela Filion, Elizabeth Sirrico and husband Michael Sirrico, David Wuensch, Nicole and Justin Trayah, Jessica Mongeon and husband Jeff Mongeon, Kenneth Alderman, Amy Blondin-Hotchkiss and husband Logan Hotchkiss, Travis Blondin, Cory Alderman, Melissa Wellinger, Christine Cole, Danny Couture, Michael Couture and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Donald K. Alderman, her son Roland Alderman her brother Marty Hood and sister Norma Chicoine. Life isn't about how many years spent on this earth, but whether or not it was a life well lived. Thelma lived her life to the fullest…."day by day!" If you would like to pay your respects to Thelma, viewing hours will be at Minor's Funeral Home in Milton on Sunday April 28th from 5-7 P.M. The service will take place on Monday April 29th at United Church in Milton at 11 A.M. We encourage you to wear purple as this was her favorite color.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019