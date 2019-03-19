|
|
Thelma Mae Osborne
Williston - Thelma Mae Osborne, 86 of Williston, VT, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Birchwood Nursing Home in Burlington, VT. Thelma was born May 27, 1932, in Burlington, VT to Arnold and Gladys (Kendrew) Larrow. She attended Burlington schools, graduating from Burlington High School in 1950. On February 4, 1955 she married Lynwood Miles Osborne in the Federated Church in Williston, VT.
For many years Thelma worked in the office of Pine Ridge School in Williston and for the Town of Williston in the office of the Zoning Administrator. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting.
Thelma is survived by her sons Steve Osborne and his wife Pamela of Williston, Gregory Osborne and his wife Kimberly of Bridgewater, MA, and Bryan Osborne and his wife Jean of Colchester; her grandchildren, Kathryn Forleo, Eric, Brittney, Lea, Justin, Colton, and Evan Osborne; great-grandchildren Myles and Mia Forleo, and her brother William Larrow.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lynwood in 2017, her sister Carol Young and her brother Wayne Larrow.
The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, March 20, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Association, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019