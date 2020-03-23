|
Theresa Claire Sansoucy
Winooski - Theresa Claire Sansoucy, 90, died on Thurday March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Providence Assisted Living in Winooski, VT after a brief illness.
She was born on March 27, 1929 in Winooski, VT and the daughter of the late Alfred Sansoucy and the late Marie Sarah (Bessette) Sansoucy. She was a lifelong resident of Winooski. She attended school at St. Francis and graduated from Winooski High School.
After graduation, she worked for Attorneys Leary and Leddy from 1947 to 1955 and later found a position at Social Security in Burlington, VT from 1955 to 1984 where she gave 35 years of service. While working for Social Security, part of her job included being a French translator. She traveled to Europe as well as Canada and the eastern part of the U.S.
She was a caring person who took care of her mother until the age of 102. She loved to knit, make jewelry, and play cards. She was also very generous to her family and those less fortunate. She worked at St. Vincent the Paul and worked as a receptionist at St. Francis convent. She will be missed by many.
She was predeceased by her brother, Armand Sansoucy, her sister, Sr. Grace Sansoucy, PM and her niece, Carmen Bennette. She is survived by her sister, Alice Martel, her nephews and nieces, Annette Thurston, Therese Cere, Fr Marcel Martel, and Bernie Martel of NH, Paul Martel of NY, Colette Joselyn of MT, Claire Roy and Marc Sansoucy of FL as well as great nephews and nieces. She is also survived by many cousins, especially Pauline Lee who was a great companion while at Our Lady of the Providence.
Theresa has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Facility 47 W Spring Street, Winooski, VT 05404; UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or to .
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020