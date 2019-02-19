|
|
Theresa Cross
Burlington - Theresa Cross, 85 of Burlington passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at Mansfield Place in Essex. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church 1251 North Ave. Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at New Mount Calvary Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 19, 2019