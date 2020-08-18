1/1
Theresa Florence (Boutin) Blanchette
Theresa Florence (Boutin) Blanchette

Theresa Florence (Boutin) Blanchette went home to join the Lord and her beloved husband Thomas; daughter Jane; and son David on August 16, 2020.

Theresa was born in Essex Ctr., VT on August 24, 1928, to Henry and Lucienne (Meilleur) Boutin. Upon the death of Lucienne, Theresa was raised from an infant, by her Aunt Florence and Uncle Euclide Brunet.

Upon Thomas's return from the U.S. Navy, they met and married on Oct. 29, 1949, at the Holy Family Parish, where they raised their seven children and remained very devoted members.

Over the years, our parents had the pleasure of traveling to many places, enjoying their well deserved time together. For many years, Theresa and Tom enjoyed the many wonderful friends and families within the K of C community. We all were so blessed for the many sacrifices our parents made raising their seven children, for that we are so grateful. We will forever love and miss you Mom.

Theresa is survived by her children JoAnn Meunier (Bob), Linda Kourkoulis (Bob), Michael Blanchette, Randy Blanchette (Anne) and Michele Couture. Along with many beloved grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings and in-laws; nieces and nephews.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband Thomas of 68 years in 2017; daughter Jane in Feb. 2020; and son David in 2012; also, by beloved great grandchildren; siblings and in-laws.

Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
